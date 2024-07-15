Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000. Clorox comprises approximately 2.7% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.40. The company had a trading volume of 734,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

