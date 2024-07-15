Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.64. 3,147,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,744. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

