Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

