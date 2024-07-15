Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after acquiring an additional 387,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,841 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,566 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

