Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in June

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,400 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.6 days.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

PRBZF remained flat at $67.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $102.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

