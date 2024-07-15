Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

