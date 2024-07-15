PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $22.36 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00113056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013505 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

