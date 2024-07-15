Polymesh (POLYX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.05 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Polymesh has a market cap of $135.05 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,068,793,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

