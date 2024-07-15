Piper Sandler Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $494.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $498.00 to $494.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $503.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $412.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.56. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

