Piper Sandler Raises Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $14.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $793.64 million, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 106,587 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 9.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

