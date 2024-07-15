Piper Sandler Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $89.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.37 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $65,674,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,381,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 682,863 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 756,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 543,942 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

