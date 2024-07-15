Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 1.7 %

PKE opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.40. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 443,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,681,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

