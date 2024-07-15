PaLM AI Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a market cap of $27.14 million and $452,734.53 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.31415193 USD and is up 16.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $437,043.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

