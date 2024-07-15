Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $60.00 at Scotiabank

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Ovintiv stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

