Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Up 96.7% in June

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 992,400 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 97,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,216. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orrstown Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

