O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,040.11. The stock had a trading volume of 367,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,013.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,039.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.