OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.40.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

