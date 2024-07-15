ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OGS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $82.06.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 66.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 147.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

