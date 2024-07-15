OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OCX

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.