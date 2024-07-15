Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE OCN opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 million, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.93. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 113.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

