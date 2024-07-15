NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,099,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,575. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

