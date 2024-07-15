MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

MTR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTCPY remained flat at $9.51 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. MTR has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

MTR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.2731 dividend. This is an increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

