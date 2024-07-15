Morgan Stanley Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $455.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $452.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $488.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $496.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

