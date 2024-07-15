Mizuho Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $230.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, New Street Research restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.58.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

