Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,679,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Methode Electronics by 424.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $488.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.05%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

