Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.5% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 176,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,858,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,044,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE LOW traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $234.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,987. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.