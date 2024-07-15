Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.0 %

LAMR stock opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

