Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 81.5% in June

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $0.85 on Friday. 124,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,076. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

