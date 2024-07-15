Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 81.5% in June

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Shares of Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $0.85 on Friday. 124,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,076. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.