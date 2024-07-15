Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

KGS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 490,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,982. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

