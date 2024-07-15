Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.