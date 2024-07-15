Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

