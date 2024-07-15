Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 675 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $627,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after buying an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $4.77 on Friday, hitting $857.72. The company had a trading volume of 655,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,898. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $795.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

