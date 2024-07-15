Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,988. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

