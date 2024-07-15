Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,903 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $339.37. 835,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

