Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,040.11. 367,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,013.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,038.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.93.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

