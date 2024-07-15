Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 415.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.47. The stock had a trading volume of 493,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

About Teleflex



Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

