Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.22. 4,277,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,580. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

