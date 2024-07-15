Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kamada in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Kamada Stock Down 0.6 %

KMDA opened at $6.21 on Friday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $356.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Kamada by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

