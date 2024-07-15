JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3,780.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 902,262 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,446,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,305,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,108,000.

Shares of JCPB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 311,386 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

