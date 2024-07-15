JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.20) price objective on the stock.

Trustpilot Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,250.00 and a beta of 1.04. Trustpilot Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.50 ($3.07).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 78,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($219,029.08). Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

