JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target to GBX 549

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.17) to GBX 549 ($7.03) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.09) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of ATG stock opened at GBX 489.50 ($6.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 536.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.62. Auction Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.64) and a one year high of GBX 785 ($10.06). The company has a market cap of £595.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6,118.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

