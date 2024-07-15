JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target to GBX 549

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.17) to GBX 549 ($7.03) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.09) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ATG
Auction Technology Group Stock Performance
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.