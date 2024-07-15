Jet2’s (JET2) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.34) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,403.37 ($17.98) on Thursday. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 960 ($12.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,568 ($20.08). The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,324.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,355.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Jet2’s previous dividend of $4.00. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 659.34%.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

