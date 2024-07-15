Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$26.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.35.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$19.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.65. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. Also, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total value of C$4,300,723.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock worth $210,024,706. Company insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

