Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.70.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$12.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.04. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.