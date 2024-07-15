Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Price Target to GBX 110

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of LON DWL opened at GBX 71.20 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £982.56 million and a P/E ratio of -197.78. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of GBX 67.93 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.54.

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 26,566 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £19,924.50 ($25,521.33). Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

