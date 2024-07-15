Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$32.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.15.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$31.18 on Friday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.78.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. Insiders have sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

