Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.09.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Itron has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Itron by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after buying an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Itron by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.