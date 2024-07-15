iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,126,000 after acquiring an additional 475,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

