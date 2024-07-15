iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 17,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,511. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.