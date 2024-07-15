IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,900 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 389,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of INAB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IN8bio stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.25% of IN8bio worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

